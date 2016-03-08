Fiorentina defender issues warning to Atalanta ahead of Coppa Italia clash
24 April at 11:45Fiorentina travel to Bergamo to take on Atalanta tomorrow evening, in the second leg of the two sides' Coppa Italia semi-final. The first leg finished 3-3 in an exciting night in Florence and the return leg promises to be just as exciting.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of the game, Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic spoke on the match, including issuing a warning to their opponents...
"I've already played a similar game. It was the Serbian Cup semi-final between my Partizan and Red Star. For us it was the game of our lives. We won 1 to 0. And I scored the decisive goal. It would be nice to do the same against Atalanta.
"Napoli-Atalanta 1-2? I saw the game on television. Atalanta have many players who can take decisive action on an individual level. But their successes build them through the sacrifice of the whole team. Gasperini's team puts an intensity on the field that prevents you from thinking.
"Ilicic? I don't know him personally, but in the locker room they all talked about him a lot. Now that I've seen him play, I understand why. Ilicic has a formidable game vision. He "sees" the right passage before the others."
