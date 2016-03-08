Fiorentina don’t want to play on the 4th of March to pay tribute to Astori

Fiorentina have asked the Lega Serie A to postpone their Serie A match against Atalanta on the 4th of March. According to Il Corriere della Sera, La Viola has asked to play on a different day in order to pay tribute to Davide Astori who died on the 4th of March of 2018.

Lega Serie A, Sky and Dazn have agreed to swap Atalanta-Fiorentina with Sampdoria-Spal that should be played on Monday 5th of March. Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo, however, has yet to give his green light meantime Fiorentina are pushing to postpone their game to pay tribute to their eternal captain.

