Fiorentina dream of former Lazio and Inter forward Keita
10 August at 13:15According to what has been reported by La Repubblica this morning, Fiorentina still dream of a potential move for former Lazio and Inter Milan forward Keita Balde.
Reportedly, Fiorentina are looking at a loan hypothesis with an option to buy the player permanently should he impress.
With the English transfer market closed, Fiorentina have a clear path for the Senegalese player and if Monaco choose to sell, Keita could be playing in Viola next season.
