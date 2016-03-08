Fiorentina dream of former Lazio and Inter forward Keita

Keita per terra Inter
10 August at 13:15
According to what has been reported by La Repubblica this morning, Fiorentina still dream of a potential move for former Lazio and Inter Milan forward Keita Balde.

Reportedly, Fiorentina are looking at a loan hypothesis with an option to buy the player permanently should he impress. 

With the English transfer market closed, Fiorentina have a clear path for the Senegalese player and if Monaco choose to sell, Keita could be playing in Viola next season.

