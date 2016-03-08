Fiorentina, Duncan: 'Can't wait to play in front of the fans..'

03 September at 22:45
New Fiorentina player Bobby Duncan has expressed his excitement about signing for the Tuscan side in a social media post today, after signing for la Viola on transfer deadline day yesterday. The 18-year-old forward moved from Champions League holders Liverpool to Fiorentina for around €2m and has signed a contract with the side until June 2022. The teenager, who is Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s cousin, will be hoping for more first team football in Serie A.
 
Here are his words: “Over the line! Really happy to sign for @ACFFiorentina, and even more excited to get started! Can't wait to play in front of all the fans and experience the Italian culture. Thanks to all the fans for the messages!!
