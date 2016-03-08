Fiorentina edge closer to extending contract of Federico Chiesa
22 January at 16:15Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are edging closer to extending the contract of star winger Federico Chiesa, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in the country as well as from abroad.
Therefore, as per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy has been working overtime in order to extend the contract of Chiesa for another two years which is currently set to expire in the summer of 2022.
The report further stated that after extending the contract of young winger Riccardo Sottil, there is optimism in the top-tier management of the Viola that Chiesa’s contract will be extended in the near future.
The Italy international is Fiorentina’s academy product and was promoted to the senior team in the summer of 2016.
Since then, Chiesa has represented his current club in 132 matches in all competitions, managing to score 26 times and also provided 20 assists.
