Edmilson Fernandes is likely to return to West Ham at the end of the season. His loan spell at Fiorentina was not succesful and according to La Nazione, La Viola's sporting director Pantaleo Corvino will discuss his future at the club next week. Fiorentina have already signed the likes of Traore and Zurkowski, two centre midfielders who will arrive in Tuscany in the summer. For this reason, the Switzerland midfielder is likely to return to East London after his one-year loan spell in Italy.