Fiorentina enter race to sign Roma’s Florenzi
14 November at 10:30Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina have entered the race to sign league rivals AS Roma’s midfielder Alessandro Florenzi in the January transfer window, as per The Nation cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old is having a hard time ever since the arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca and has lost his spot in the starting XI in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Fiorentina are ready to take advantage of the situation and make a move for Florenzi in the mid-season transfer window.
The report further stated that Roma are looking to generate funds in the region of €19 to €25 million with the departure of the player.
La Viola have become the fifth club after Inter Milan, Napoli, Sampdoria and Cagliari to have shown interest in acquiring the services of the player who has played as a winger in the past as well.
Florenzi has represented the Rome-based club in 213 league matches, where he has scored 25 goals.
