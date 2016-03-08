Fiorentina evaluating three players to bolster midfield in January
09 December at 12:25Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are evaluating three players for the possible midfield reinforcement in the January transfer window, as per Il Corriere cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Viola are going through a turbulent time on the domestic front where they are placed on the 13th position of the league table with just 16 points from first 15 matches.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy are working overtime to find the right kind of players to strengthen the midfield department for the rest of the campaign.
For that purpose, La Viola’s management are evaluating the names of Sevilla’s Ever Banega, Inter Milan’s Matteo Politano and Leicester City’s Dennis Praet.
Out of the three candidates, Banega’s arrival is the likeliest considering the fact that he is in the final year of his contract and is unlikely to be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
Other than that, Fiorentina’s hierarchy are also evaluating the possibility of bringing Sassuolo’s striker Domenico Berardi to the club in the upcoming transfer window.
