Fiorentina, ex-goalkeeper Sebastien Frey: 'There's no shortage of excitement'

Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Sebastien Frey spoke to Lady Radio via Calciomercato.com today about his former side, discussing their new arrivals, young talents and more.The French keeper spent six seasons with la Viola between 2005 and 2011, making 218 appearances for the Tuscan side. He conceded 222 goals and kept 72 clean sheets in his six-year tenure with the club.Frey spent 13 years in Italy after moving from Cannes in 1998, first playing for Inter before moving to Verona, Parma, Fiorentina and then Genoa."This year's game with Juventus will be doubly important. We started with two defeats and it would be nice to start scoring points with the strongest in the league. There's no shortage of excitement for a game like this. I have to say that I wouldn't call the first one [with Napoli] a defeat.”The 39-year-old was excited about Fiorentina’s acquisition of Franck Ribery."He's a champion, a champion. It's important that he's questioned himself: he shows his desire to play and have fun. He is a great professional and can give the right advice to the young players. His purchase was an important signal from the new owners.”Finally, Frey spoke of young Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski."Halfway through the season, we'll take stock of the owners’ choice. It was a brave choice to send Lafont away, who has struggled in the recent years, but we are talking about a team as important as Fiorentina: we are not able to settle even if he had extraordinary qualities. Dragowski knows the league, I hope he can prove his worth. Last year he showed great things but with Empoli he was different. Against the big teams he will touch one or two balls: they are the ones who will decide his future".Apollo Heyes