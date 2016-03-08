AC Milan goalkeeper Gabriel is reportedly a target for fellow Serie A side Fiorentina, with Frosinone also having enquired about the player.The 25-year-old Brazilian was loaned out to Empoli last season by the rossoneri and is now back at the club. He appeared in 15 Serie B games for the club last season and impressed during his stay.SportItalia say that Fiorentina are looking to sign the goalkeeper this summer, with Frosinone also having enquired about the player.Gabriel's contract at the rossoneri runs out this summer and he will be allowed to move on by AC Milan.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)