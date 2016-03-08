Fiorentina eye Suso, Berardi after signing Ribery

After making a statement by signing former Bayern Munich star winger Franck Ribery, Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina have now turned their attention towards AC Milan’s Suso and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.



The Viola are still in the market to strengthen their squad ahead of the next season and have identified the duo as the perfect fit.



However, it will be interesting to see if they will be able to get either of the deal done in time as it might become a case where there will be not enough time left for the clubs to find a suitable replacement.

