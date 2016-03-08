Fiorentina fans attack Veretout: 'Go away, stay at home'

Fans of Serie A side Fiorentina have launched a scathing attack Jordan Veretout, who has been linked with a move away from the La Viola.



We understand that Roma are currently leading the race for the Frenchman, with Milan and Napoli also interested. But the giallorossi are willing to offer cash plus Gregoire Defrel in a possible and that swings the deal in their favor.



During Fiorentina's first pre-season training session recently, La Viola fans were chanting 'go away', 'stay at home and 'don't do what might hurt you' to the French midfielder. He is now expected to leave the club this summer.