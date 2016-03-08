Fiorentina: Fans tell Spurs target to join Atletico
29 August at 14:35Atletico Madrid fans have made it clear that they want the club to sign Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone.
Atletico manager Diego Simeone was recently present at the Stadio Artemio Franchi this weekend to see his son score the final of the game that helped the La Viola pick up a 6-1 win over Chievo Verona.
Father Diego recently posted a photo on Twitter with his son Giovanni and his grandchild. In the comments section of the post, Atletico Madrid fans made it clear that they want the club to sign Diego's talismanic son, who has impressed for the club over the past two seasons.
Traetelo al Atleti, Cholo!!!!— Proletariado 2.0 (@ForunculodeMarx) August 27, 2018
One comment read: "Bring him to Atleti, Cholo," clearly stating that the fans of the Los Rojiblancos want the striker at the Madrid based side.
Another comment read: "You've gone to bring him home, I hope."
Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move to sign the Argentine.
Has ido para traerlo, espero pic.twitter.com/kkivxwLnd2— Raul Angrod Garcia (@Angrod73) August 27, 2018
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments