Fiorentina announce trust fund in support of Davide Astori's daughter

After the rumors of the past few months, on which Fiorentina had asked for privacy and respect for privacy, the club has formalized that it has set up a trust to provide for the economic support of Vittoria Astori. Vittoria is the daughter of the late captain Davide Astoria who tragically passed away in early March.



"Fiorentina announces the establishment of a Trust named Davide Astori Trust in favor of Vittoria Astori. The establishment of the Trust is intended to contribute to the economic security of little Vittoria. The trust will be supervised and managed by the Astori family, together with her mother Francesca With this gesture we are sure to also interpret the affection and respect of all those who loved Davide, on behalf of the team and the fans, "reads the statement published on the site of the Viola.

