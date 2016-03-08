Fiorentina forward values teammate at 'over €100m' amid Chelsea and Juventus rumours

07 March at 15:15
Federico Chiesa is a wanted man. The young Fiorentina winger has attracted a lot of attention from top clubs; all interested in securing his services. Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli and Chelsea have all been listed as frontrunners for the Italian's signature, with the starlet currently making waves in Florence with Fiorentina.

Speaking about Chiesa, Fiorentina striker Luis Muriel, who joined the club in January, has revealed more about how much he thinks his teammate is worth, saying, to the Corriere dello Sport, "​I came here with enthusiasm and I want conquer the ransom at the end of the season, I did not expect to find myself doing so well, we will try for Europe. Chiesa? He's a great player even if he is young, with today's market prices he's worth more than 100 million."

High praise for Chiesa from his teammate, who is an established forward himself; as interest seemingly mounts up for Chiesa. The likelihood is that the Italian will not remain in Viola colours for long and could leave as soon as this summer; or perhaps next summer if Fiorentina manage to hold onto him for another year.

