Fiorentina, goalkeeper's agent reveals client was close to leaving last summer

Mariusz Kulesza, agent of Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, talks about his client to Firenzeviola.it:"Bart is happy in Florence. Certainly, when you have the opportunity to play and help the team, everything is more beautiful.Where was he close to leaving Fiorentina in the summer? There was strong interest from an English club, I believe it can now be admitted. In the end, his choice was to stay at Fiorentina and it was the right choice. Now both Bart and I think only of the future".@MaaxiAngelo