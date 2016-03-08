After sacking Vincenzo Montella today, the Christmas period is a dark one for Commiso and the Fiorentina famiglia (via calciomercato).



With the mercato at the doorstep and with a squad that desperately needs reinforcements, its looking like a busy new year for la Viola be that of new signings in January or blueprints laid for June/July.



One thing Fiorentina need though, is a manager. There are many names that the heads of the board and their partners are examining, with some candidates that are becoming increasingly popular.



The first name, currently at the top of the list of popularity of the square and society, is that of Beppe Iachini. The former Fiorentina captain, still after the Empoli experience, is without a position, and for the viola he would also be willing to a temporary contract for only six months, basically to any engagement.



The Ascoli technician was already in Florence today, and the meetings with the club were successful, with the parties having reached a summary agreement.



Pradè, however, has decided to take other days to better evaluate and with a cold mind all the options that are on the table. Another coach in the mix is Gigi Di Biagio, with whom tomorrow there will be a new contact, to evaluate the feasibility of the negotiation.



Another coach who will meet the purple club is Cesare Prandelli , who however seems out of the way. Commisso's dream was Spalletti , the former Inter boss, who was contacted.

Anthony Privetera