Giuseppe Iachini, Fiorentina's new coach, was presented at the press conference at the Artemio Franchi stadium:“I want to thank Commisso in the first place, which I had the pleasure of meeting, he told me that we look a lot alike and I want to repay his esteem. I am very happy to be back in what is my second home, I have many memories and many friends, a great relationship with the whole city and the fans".On the team's illness and current state of defeat:"I don't want to throw smoke in anyone's eyes, but I strongly believe in work, and that's what I want to bring to this team, which must find a new attitude, just and willing to bring values and desire to the field to win. We have to understand what went wrong, it is clear that I had an idea, but I want to bring out what these guys have inside".On Chiesa: "He is a boy I have to thank, I talked to him over the Christmas holidays. I saw many situations to understand what to improve, he was at the camp with me. He wants to do well with Fiorentina and wants to recover quickly and can play in many positions on the pitch, he can be anywhere in attack."On the objectives of taking Fiorentina into a more respectful position:"I do not set myself goals, now the ranking says that we must save ourselves. I am a concrete person, we must work at our best and score as many points as possible. Certainly we will not stop at 40 points, we will try to get on with the work, game after game. We have to understand what disease we have and cure it as soon as possible. However, I look forward, and certainly not backward".On the market:"We haven't talked yet, but I have clear ideas of what we would need, to make the team more homogeneous".On Castrovilli:"He is a quality midfielder, I can say that the midfielders have always made many goals with me. I like the midfielders who accompany the action and bring presence in the penalty area".Anthony Privetera