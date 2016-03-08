Fiorentina identify five candidates to replace under-fire Montella
11 December at 15:35Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina have identified as many as five candidates to replace under-fire manager Vincenzo Montella in the near future, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Viola have been going through a turbulent time on the domestic front where they are currently placed on the 13th position of the league table with just 16 points after first 15 matches.
As per the latest report, the 45-year-old will have his final opportunity to turn things around when La Viola will face league giants Inter Milan on Sunday.
However, the report further stated that if Fiorentina does not manage to produce a positive result, Montella might well be on his way out of the club.
According to the report, the club’s hierarchy are evaluating as many as five candidates including to replace Montella including the likes of former Genoa manager Cesare Prandelli, former Italy U21 coach Luigi Di Biagio, former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo, former Arsenal manager Unai Emery and former Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti.
