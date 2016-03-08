Fiorentina identify Perin as number 1 for next season



Mattia Perin looks set to leave Juventus following the return of club legend Gianluigi Buffon.



Buffon returned to Juventus after one season at Paris Saint-Germain and will be the back-up ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny.



According to La Repubblica, former Genoa ‘keeper Perin has been targeted by Fiorentina to replace Premier League-bound Bartolomiej Dragowski.



Dragowski impressed while on loan at Empoli on the second half of last season.



Last season’s first choice, Lafont, has returned to Ligue 1 on loan at Nantes.



Fiorentina must first overcome the stumbling block of Perin’s €2.5 million wages.







