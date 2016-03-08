Fiorentina identify Tonali to be the symbol of the new chapter

Fiorentina have identified Italian wunderkind, Sandro Tonali, as the replacement for Jordan Veretout.



Calciomercato.com understands that Fiorentina's first choice is Tonali from Brescia. The ownership deems Tonali the perfect purchase to stamp their mark on the club.



The president of newly promoted Brescia, Cellino, considers Tonali key to his side and has stamped a €35 million asking price.



The Viola management intent to act fast to ensure the “new Verratti" does not draw interest from abroad with PSG rumoured to be following the player.



Montella deems the player to possess all the attributes to sit as his regista at the foot of the midfield.



Jordan Veretout looks set to join Roma after a long soap opera, which lasted almost two months and the club now have the cash on hand to build a team to the dreams of the new president.



The player had been identified by sporting director Barone and his partners after Daniele De Rossi turned down the club as he could not "betray Roma”.



AC Milan’s Biglia and Lazio’s Badelj, have also been identified as options.



