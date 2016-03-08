Fiorentina in advanced talks with former Bayern winger Ribery

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina are currently going through “advanced talks” with 36-year-old French winger Franck Ribéry. The player is currently a free agent after spending the last 12 seasons with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, helping the Bavarian side to win nine league titles in his time there. Vincenzo Montella is looking to strengthen the Tuscan side after a disappointing 16th place finish in the league last season and a distinguished veteran such as Ribéry is a great asset to any team.



La Viola also changed owners earlier this summer, with the Della Valle family ending their 17-year ownership of the club and selling it to Italian-American billionaire Rocco Commisso for around €160m. The Frenchman is due to decide about his future in the next few hours. If an agreement is reached, Fiorentina will need to sort out a deal for the 36-year-old before the closure of the transfer window on September 2nd.

Apollo Heyes