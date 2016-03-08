Fiorentina-Inter: Italian papers slam 'insecure' referee Abisso

Rosario Abisso is in the middle of a storm. The Italian referee gave a last-gasp penalty kick to Fiorentina last night sending Inter fans mad. His decision was clearly wrong and Spalletti didn't fail to highlight it after the final whistle. That's how Italian sport papers analyze Abisso's performances at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Tuttosport 4 – Fabbri guides him. Abisso takes the last decision on the final penalty kick. An incredible mistake because D’Ambrosio hits the ball with his chest.

Corriere dello Sport 5 – An approximate refereeing

Gazzetta 4 – He doesn’t see Fernandes handball, he sees D’Ambrosio’s instead. In the middle of these two episodes, he fails to spot Muriel’s foul on D’Ambrosio. The obstinacy that he shows at the end of the game hides insecurity.
 

