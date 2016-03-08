Fiorentina interested in Fernando Llorente: report

17 August at 15:39
Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are interested in signing former Tottenam Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, as per Corriere dello Sport.

La Viola are in the market to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the next campaign and have identified the former Juventus striker as a perfect fit.

Llorente, who had an impressive time with Spurs during the 2018-19 season and played a key role in helping the North London giants in securing their first UEFA Champions League final spot, is now a free agent after his contract ended with the Premier League club.

Along with Llorente, Fiorentina are also interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s 31-year-old striker Nikola Kalinić.
 

