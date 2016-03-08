Fiorentina interested in United’s Fred

Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are interested in signing English Premier League giants Manchester United’s out-of-favour midfielder Fred, as per La Nazione.



La Viola are in the market to strengthen their midfield for the 2019-20 season and have identified the 26-year-old as a perfect fit.



It is believed that the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder is being deemed surplus to requirement by the new management at the Old Trafford.



However, it will be interesting to see how much money United would demand for the player whom they signed for €59 million in the summer of 2018.

