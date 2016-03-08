Fiorentina interested in United’s Fred

25 August at 12:20
Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are interested in signing English Premier League giants Manchester United’s out-of-favour midfielder Fred, as per La Nazione.

La Viola are in the market to strengthen their midfield for the 2019-20 season and have identified the 26-year-old as a perfect fit.

It is believed that the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder is being deemed surplus to requirement by the new management at the Old Trafford.

However, it will be interesting to see how much money United would demand for the player whom they signed for €59 million in the summer of 2018.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.