Fiorentina, Italy U21 coach on list of potential replacements for Montella alongside Gattuso
02 December at 16:30Fiorentina are looking at potential replacements for their head coach Vincenzo Montella, following the club’s slow start to the season. One of the names included alongside former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is Italy’s Under 21 coach Gigi Di Biagio, according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Florence based club are debating replacing their head coach and at the top of sporting director Daniele Pradé’s list of Di Biagio, who is currently impressing with the Italy U-21 squad.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments