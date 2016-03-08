Fiorentina-Juventus: Irrati to officiate; Mazzoleni in charge of VAR

Head referee: Irrati

Linesmen: Preti – Passeri

Fourth official: Di Bello

VAR: Mazzoleni

Assistant VAR: Lo Cicero

Serie A have announced the referee designations for this upcoming weekend. For the big clash between Fiorentina and Juventus, which takes place on Saturday afternoon, Irrati has been given the responsibility. Take a look at the entire officiating team below.