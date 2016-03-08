Fiorentina keep up Cataldi chase; Lazio’s request
19 July at 11:00According to what has been reported by La Nazione, Fiorentina are still interested in signing Lazio’s Danilo Cataldi, after several unsuccessful attempts over the past two years.
The demands of the Roman club appear to be that of a ‘free loan’, yet, including an obligation to buy at the end of the season.
It is unclear as to whether Fiorentina would like to commit to this with a player who has failed to show a lot of quality, despite being tipped for great things earlier on in his career.
For more Lazio news, exclusives and features, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments