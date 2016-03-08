Fiorentina keeping tabs on Inter’s Gabigol
29 November at 12:00Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are keeping tabs on the league rivals Inter Milan’s in-form striker Gabigol, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Brazil international is currently on a season-long loan at Flamengo where he has been in exceptional form in front of the goal.
As per the latest report, other than Flamengo who are really interested in signing the 23-year-old permanently, there is also significant interest from Fiorentina and English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace in acquiring the services of the striker in the mid-season transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments