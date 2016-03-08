Fiorentina, Lafont: 'There are things that have made me feel very bad...'
08 October at 20:45Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Alban Lafont spoke to French media outlet France Football via Calciomercato.com today, discussing his experiences with the Tuscan side.
"There are things that have made me feel very bad, but I keep my personal issues to myself.”
The 20-year-old shot stopper is currently on a two-year loan to Ligue 1 side Nantes after an inconsistent season last year with la Viola. Whilst the young Frenchman did manage to make impressive saves regularly, he also committed a variety of high-profile errors that saw the fans lose faith in him. Last season he made 34 league appearances for the club.
