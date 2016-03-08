Fiorentina like Milan: Gattuso to replace Montella

Just like Milan in 2017, they could replace Montella with Gennaro Gattuso. According to Corriere Dello Sport, contacts with the former midfielder are ongoing, as he remains in pole position for the job. However, first off, they will need to sack Montella.

Vincenzo Montella's position at Fiorentina remains under evaluation, following the disappointing start to the season despite the investments made in the summer. La Viola have seemingly find the perfect replacement for the manager.