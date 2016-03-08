Fiorentina look to renew deal for Inter and Juve target

Federico Chiesa has been strongly linked with a move away from Fiorentina for the past year. The Italian starlet is being touted as a future star and has already made waves with the Viola as one of the side's top players.



Both Juventus and Inter Milan have been chasing the Italian forward and were closely linked with a move in the summer just gone. However, Chiesa remained with the Viola for the meantime.



According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina are now looking to renew his contract, with new Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso wanting to tie him down to a deal beyond 2022.