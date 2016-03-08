Fiorentina, meeting took place for Praet in London on Friday

On Friday, Barone and Pradé flew to London. La Nazione writes (via CalcioMercato.com), that according to sources close to Leicester, the target is former Sampdoria midfielder, Dennis Praet. The idea would be to for him to join in January with the potential of becoming a Fiorentina player permanently next summer. In England, they claim that the relation between the two clubs is excellent and that the lack of game time for the player in the league have pushed him to talk with Samp about the objective to return to Italy. Perhaps to try a new adventure, after all, It was Daniele Pradè who brought him to Sampdoria.@MaaxiAngelo