Fiorentina, Milenkovic: 'Ronaldo is a champion, however....'

06 September at 20:45
Tomorrow’s Euro 2020 qualifying match between Serbia and Portugal has a hint of Serie A in it. The match is being played ahead of Juventus’ visit to the Stadio Artemio Franchi to face rivals Fiorentina, with the upcoming game being one of importance for la Viola. 21-year-old defender Nikola Milenković, who will feature in the game against Portugal, spoke to Serbian portal Novosti.rs via Calciomercato.com about the game and his Bianconeri rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he respects and fears.
 
Here are his words: “It's always complicated not to suffer goals when the Portuguese player [Cristiano Ronaldo] plays, he is a champion, he has scored everywhere. But we don't have to concentrate on him alone, we have to think of all of Portugal".

Apollo Heyes

