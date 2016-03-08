Fiorentina, Mirallas' 'Greek holiday' with Ronaldo

Kevin Mirallas stayed at the same resort as Cristiano Ronaldo in Greece, yet the two players did not cross paths during their holiday.



According to La Nazione, the former Everton forward spent the majority of his vacation in the United States that was followed by a brief stay at the Costa Navarino resort, the same place Ronaldo stayed at when he met Andrea Agnelli and signed a deal with Juventus.



Following his move to Fiorentina, Mirallas will now compete with the Old Lady's new mega star in the upcoming season of Serie A.