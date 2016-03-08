Fiorentina monitoring progress of AC Milan's Rebic due to re-sale clause
21 February at 13:30Fiorentina are closely monitoring the progress of Croatian striker Ante Rebic at AC Milan, due to their financial involvement with the player, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Florence based club bought the then 20-year-old Croatian forward from RNK Split in 2013 and loaned him out to multiple clubs, before selling him at a loss for €2 million, less than half what they paid to acquire him in the summer of 2013, €4.5 million. Rebic’s success at the Rossoneri could see the Italian club decide to redeem their buy option on the striker, earning Fiorentina a profit as they will earn 50% of a future sale of the player from German side Eintracht Frankfurt.
Rebic has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season, with two of them coming for Frankfurt last summer. In his 20 Rossoneri appearances, Rebic has scored six goals and provided two assists. He struggled to settle initially in Milan, but has since scored five goals in the league since the start of the year.
Apollo Heyes
