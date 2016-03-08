Fiorentina, Montella: Job at risk as Gattuso idea emerges
01 December at 09:20Fiorentina are no doubt in crisis following the sides surprise defeat to newly promoted Lecce on match day 14 in the Serie A.
Things are starting to reach boiling point for coach Vincenzo Montella who now finds himself in a tough position after falling to 11th on the ladder. Fiorentina have collected only 16 points from their opening 14 fixtures.
After coming out at home defeated, by the hand of Lecce, the whistles of their fans were obvious and under the astonished gaze of President Rocco Commisso, who would have hoped to celebrate his 70th birthday in a more jubilant manner. For the viola this is the third consecutive defeat in the league, leaving them 9 points short of a European spot.
A meltdown of this scale is enough to put any managers job on the line, and Montella's position is no different and in the balance. With Pezzella and Chiesa in the pits and Ribery injured in the first half of the match against Lecce, the coach from Pomigliano d'Arco was unable to adjust to the shock.
Following this ordeal, the name of Gennaro Gattuso is back, and according to calciomercato.com has already been pre-alerted.
The former AC Milan coach has in recent months refused the Genoa bench waiting for a call from a company with a project that fascinated him, like that of Fiorentina.
A final decision on the future of Montella is expected in the next few hours.
Anthony Privetera
