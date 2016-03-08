Fiorentina, Montella may start Ribery to surprise Juventus

Franck Ribery, the 36-year-old French winger who arrived at Fiorentina earlier this summer on a free transfer, may start for the side when Juventus travel down to Florence after the international break. The Frenchman has lit a fire in the hearts of the Fiorentina fans, who are excited for the talented and experienced player to help Vincenzo Montella and the team to improve on their play after a disappointing 16th place finish last season.La Viola are without a win after their first two games of the season, with a heart-breaking 4-3 loss against Napoli at home before losing 2-1 to Genoa away in Liguria. There were rumours of a possible replacement for coach Montella after these results, but the 45-year-old Italian will be on the bench against the Bianconeri and will be hoping that starting Ribery may surprise Juventus and his inspiration and composure may help the Tuscan side to a victory against the Italian champions.Apollo Heyes