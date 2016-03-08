Fiorentina, Montella: 'We need new signings...'

Vincenzo Montella's Fiorentina beat Serie C side Monza by a 3-1 score line in the Coppa Italia but la Viola clearly struggled all game long. Montella spoke to Rai Sport after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"We created a lot but we weren't clinical. This has been a recurring theme for us this pre-season as we will have to do better in the coming weeks. Happy with the result? Well my players kept pushing which is the right attitude so I was happy about this. When you play against a Serie C team and you have a hard time to score that all important opening goal, arrogance and tension starts to settle in which makes things even harder. Even so, I believe that we are on the right path. Vlahovic? He and Montiel are interesting youngster, we will give them a chance to do well without putting too much pressure on their shoulders. For me, age isn't an issue. Transfer market? Let's see, we would like to add more players, we will try hard to do so in the coming days. Let's see....'. More to come...