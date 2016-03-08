Fiorentina offer Batistuta role as director

Fiorentina have set their sights on former striker Batistuta to take over from Pantaleo Corvino as director.







According to Sky Sports, Corvino's contract has been terminated and now Fiorentina are evaluating new managerial staff.



Commisso is working to create a structure that will guide the club in his absence and in addition to contacts for Daniele Pradé as sporting director, there is another name that for the viola has a very high symbolic value, that of Gabriel Batistuta.



There has been in contact with the Argentinian striker, however, his role is still to be defined, he will talk more in the days with Commisso thanks to the mediation of Antognoni who is very attached to Batistuta.



