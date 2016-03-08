Fiorentina offer €20 million for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi
27 July at 23:45According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta di Modena, Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi has been the subject of a €20 million offer from Fiorentina.
The Viola are said to be very serious about Berardi, who has been a Roma target for much of the summer so far. However, Sassuolo believe the player is worth closer to €25 million to €30 million in value.
However, Sassuolo may accept the bid but, if they don’t, Fiorentina may have to up their offer or face missing out on the Italian.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments