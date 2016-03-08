Fiorentina, offer from Gremio for Pedro as Viola target Wolves striker Cutrone
06 January at 10:45Gremio have presented an offer for Fiorentina forward Pedro, with the Florence based club looking to sign Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere Fiorentino via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Viola now believe there’s a good chance they can definitively sell Pedro to Gremio in this transfer window. The club’s first choice for attack is Cutrone, with the club hoping to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy attached. However, Wolves want at least €18 million for the player, higher than the €14-15 million that Fiorentina would prefer to pay.
Apollo Heyes
