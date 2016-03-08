Fiorentina, Official: Dusan Vlahovic has tested positive for Coronavirus

ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Dusan Vlahovic has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home and currently does not have any symptoms.



Fiorentina have officially announced that 20-year-old Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović has tested positive for Coronavirus.The statement details how the player has tested positive for the contagion and is now in self-isolation at home. The 20-year-old is asymptomatic. Fiorentina are now carrying out all the isolation procedures required by law, starting with all of the people who have had contact with Vlahović. The Serbian striker is the latest in a string of professional players testing positive for the disease.Apollo Heyes