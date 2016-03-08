Fiorentina officials meet with Milan to discuss 3 players, the details

Fiorentina's sporting director, Daniele Pradé, and Joe Barone, the right-hand man to Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso, met the Rossoneri's management at Casa Milan today.



The groups of officials met with the intention to try and close the negotiations between the two clubs for Lucas Biglia, Jordan Veretout and German Pezzella.



The meeting lasted about an hour with Maldini, Massara and Boban and also Ivan Gazidis all present.



Pezzella is considered non-transferable by Montella and the 20 million required by the Tuscans are considered too much. Pazzella’s agent, Martin Guastadisegno, has already been to Casa Milan in the past few days to talk to the Rossoneri's leaders about his client.



As regards to Veretout, Milan's offer has been improved: the Rossoneri club has agreed to exclude Biglia from the operation, but the proposal is not yet close.



Fiorentina tomorrow will listen to Roma, even if the player would prefer Milan, the Giallorossi club has raised their bid to 18 million bonuses.



The goal of the Rossoneri is to overtake Roma, who thus far have had the advantage in the race.



