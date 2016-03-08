Fiorentina owner Commisso: 'Chiesa will stay for another year'
23 June at 14:15Serie A giants Juventus have been dealt a heavy blow in their chase of Federico Chiesa as Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has revealed that the youngster will stay at the club for another year.
Chiesa has become one of the most wanted Italian youngsters in Europe thanks to his performances for La Viola over the last two seasons. He has been performing very well for the Italian Under-21s side in the ongoing UEFA Euro Under-21s for the Azzurrini.
In an interview that Commisso gave to Sky Italia recently, he said: “I haven’t spoken to his entourage, but I saw the Italy U21 game last night and he scored a great goal. Unless there’s something I don’t know, then Chiesa will stay for at least another year.
“He grew up in Florence, his parents live here and they all love Fiorentina.”
He also confirmed that the club is still trying to bring Gabriel Batistuta back to the club in a management role this summer.
He said: “We’ll see if we manage to talk again. We want him in the club and I spoke to him in Florence. He is a star of Fiorentina and with the right conditions, we’ll get it done.”
