Fiorentina owner discusses the future of Montella and Chiesa and reveals he is a Juve fan

commisso, fiorentina, mostra, sciarpa, 2019
07 June at 20:00
New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso spoke to the press at his presentation to the media after securing the deal to buy the club. The Italian-American businessman spoke about his desire to get the club back on winning ways, how he tried to buy Milan and his support for Juventus as a child.
 
 
"The first offer was in 2016, then in 2017, in 2018 ... nobody answered positively. I was tempted by Milan, but Li never saw it: he spent more money on football in a year and a half that any man on the face of the Earth. Let him stay in China. I want to thank the Della Valle family with much respect for sacrifices and investments "
 
"We have the resources to do well, but I don't want to make promises that I can't keep. We have negotiated a good price for the club. I like the risks, if I didn't like them, I wouldn't be here"
 
The new owner then turned his attention to Montella and future transfer deals.
 
"Montella is now in India, I have never fired anyone in Mediacom all these years. At the moment I can't talk to Montella"
 
"I will stay here other days to face the organizational situations, but in three days I will not have all the answers anyway. Corvino and Montella have a contract, as well as Chiesa. We will face all these situations"
 
"We cannot anticipate anything, but Salah will not return (laughs). Fiorentina will be in America in a month against Arsenal and Guadalajara, and the final in the state in which I live, against my NY Cosmos "
 
"I want to keep Chiesa at least this year, I want it not to be the Baggio of Rocco's life. Where should he go, to Juventus? I have been assured that there is no agreement to make it go elsewhere. I don't have spoken, is in retreat and tomorrow must play in the national team "
 
 
"[Who do I support?] Italy, when it wins. I grew up in Calabria, I was supporting Juventus because it always won. Going to America, I continued to support Juventus: in those days you could see half a game a week: only the second half, some Sometimes (laughs, ed.) Now I feel Florentine and I'm proud of it."

   



 
 
 
 

