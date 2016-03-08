New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso spoke to the press at his presentation to the media after securing the deal to buy the club. The Italian-American businessman spoke about his desire to get the club back on winning ways, how he tried to buy Milan and his support for Juventus as a child."The first offer was in 2016, then in 2017, in 2018 ... nobody answered positively. I was tempted by Milan, but Li never saw it: he spent more money on football in a year and a half that any man on the face of the Earth. Let him stay in China. I want to thank the Della Valle family with much respect for sacrifices and investments ""We have the resources to do well, but I don't want to make promises that I can't keep. We have negotiated a good price for the club. I like the risks, if I didn't like them, I wouldn't be here"The new owner then turned his attention to Montella and future transfer deals."Montella is now in India, I have never fired anyone in Mediacom all these years. At the moment I can't talk to Montella""I will stay here other days to face the organizational situations, but in three days I will not have all the answers anyway. Corvino and Montella have a contract, as well as Chiesa. We will face all these situations""We cannot anticipate anything, but Salah will not return (laughs). Fiorentina will be in America in a month against Arsenal and Guadalajara, and the final in the state in which I live, against my NY Cosmos ""I want to keep Chiesa at least this year, I want it not to be the Baggio of Rocco's life. Where should he go, to Juventus? I have been assured that there is no agreement to make it go elsewhere. I don't have spoken, is in retreat and tomorrow must play in the national team ""[Who do I support?] Italy, when it wins. I grew up in Calabria, I was supporting Juventus because it always won. Going to America, I continued to support Juventus: in those days you could see half a game a week: only the second half, some Sometimes (laughs, ed.) Now I feel Florentine and I'm proud of it."