Fiorentina owner hails Ribery: 'He was better than Ronaldo'

Fiorentina held Juventus to a 0-0 draw today, as the Viola picked up a valuable point as well as a clean sheet against a formidable Bianconeri side.



Speaking after the match, Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso spoke on several topics, including the performance of summer signing Franck Ribery:



"​I am very happy, it was a beautiful game. The boys put their heart into it. Did you see Ribery at 36? He played better than Ronaldo! And the two Italians, Castrovilli and Chiesa? Juve had players worth 300 million, we 50 million. We should lose 6-0, but we drew.



"​If you give me time, I would like to win something. In the last two months, we have already achieved success: we broke our record of season tickets, we brought Ribery."