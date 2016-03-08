Fiorentina owner, 'In terms of infrastructure, Italy is a little behind'



The new owner of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso gave an interview to Radio Uno.



" I bought Fiorentina in two and a half weeks and it was a great risk, but without risk, you do not go anywhere.



“I put enthusiasm, will, hard work to bring Fiorentina back where it deserves. In terms of infrastructure, Italy is a little behind and I would also like to work in this light.



“In America, there are no such ancient stadiums as the Franchi. Florentina women? I would like the Italian women's football to grow, even more, starting from the beautiful world that the girls played.



“Women must have more professional opportunities, so I intend to invest in the women's team as well ”, said Commisso.



