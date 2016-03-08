Fiorentina owner confirms Inter and Roma target will stay
18 July at 11:30Fiorentina owner Andrea Della Valle has iterated that the club will not sell Juventus, Roma and Inter target Federico Chiesa, with the club's director of football Pantaleo Corvino having admitted that the club has now budget.
Chiesa is a target for a host of big clubs across Italy, including Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan and the giallorossi have already had a bid rejected for the Italian winger.
Della Valle was recently talked to CalcioMercato and he admitted that Chiesa will stay at La Viola this summer. He said: " With these market demands ... he must stay here."
" We miss a few tweaks and soon, the team will be ready."
Della Valle's statements come days after Corvino had told SportItalia that Fiorentina have run out of budget. He said: "We are out of our possibilities, our budget is almost finished"
