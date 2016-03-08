Fiorentina, Palazzo Vecchio honored Davide Astori tonight

Questa sera #PalazzoVecchio a #Firenze ha una proiezione luminosa speciale: la fascia di capitano dedicata a #DavideAstori, ad un anno esatto dalla sua prematura scomparsa@comunefi @acffiorentina #DA13 pic.twitter.com/bwnJMTOFdG — Luca Cellini

This week-end was a very emotional one for the entire Italian Serie A as the clubs honored Davide Astori. Tonight at the Palazzo Vecchio in Firenze, a light was projected with Davide Astori's arm-band (number 13) in honor of the ex-Fiorentina captain. This was a nice gesture as all of Firenze remembered their ex-captain. You can view a picture on the matter bellow as well as in our gallery section, right here right now on Calciomercato.com.